Does a black poet require a black translator?

The controversy involving the translation of Amanda Gorman’s poem and a proposal for ‘anti-racist’ maths practice raise questions as to the limits of diversity accommodation in liberal democracies

Global Affairs Correspondent
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Does someone who is white lack the qualities necessary to translate the work of a black poet?

The question is central to two recent cases involving translators for The Hill We Climb, the poem by 23-year-old black writer Amanda Gorman that made headlines worldwide when it was featured at US President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. It is also a facet of a broader debate on accommodating diversity in liberal democracies that is being played out in Europe as well as the US.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 