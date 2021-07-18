Do more to tackle racism in the workplace

Stories of how minorities in Singapore have to grapple with discrimination in their daily life have been shared more widely recently, following a recent rash of racially charged incidents that have opened up a national conversation on race.

On social media platforms, such as @minorityvoices on Instagram, anecdotes of casually racist or discriminatory incidents that have occurred in the workplace are rife - someone recalls hearing their colleague use racial slurs after speaking to Indian customers, while others spoke of how minorities faced prejudice when looking for jobs.