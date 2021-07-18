Millennial Mind
Do more to tackle racism in the workplace
Stories of how minorities in Singapore have to grapple with discrimination in their daily life have been shared more widely recently, following a recent rash of racially charged incidents that have opened up a national conversation on race.
On social media platforms, such as @minorityvoices on Instagram, anecdotes of casually racist or discriminatory incidents that have occurred in the workplace are rife - someone recalls hearing their colleague use racial slurs after speaking to Indian customers, while others spoke of how minorities faced prejudice when looking for jobs.