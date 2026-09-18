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Divorce isn’t something to be ashamed of, especially with friends and family

A divorce update done right can offer clarity and challenge stigma – as long as private pain isn’t turned into public spectacle.

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A public update about a divorce can help challenge the stigma that it is something to be ashamed of, says the writer.

A public update about a divorce can help challenge the stigma that it is something to be ashamed of, says the writer.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Deborah Tan-Pink

When my ex and I got divorced in September 2024, I decided to break the news to my friends via a “Close Friends” Instagram story. There was some catharsis in finally being able to say, “Hi all, we have decided to go our separate ways”.

We had separated amicably after 10 years of marriage. There were no third parties or grievances such as domestic violence or monetary disputes. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.