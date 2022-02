A teenage girl who periodically transforms into a giant panda is the improbable star of Turning Red, a coming-of-age movie from Disney due out next month.

The world's biggest media company, which will celebrate its 100th birthday next year, is no adolescent. But Disney is going through some awkward changes of its own as it reorganises its business - worth US$260 billion (S$350 billion) - around the barely two-year-old venture of video-streaming.