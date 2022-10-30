Discipline the mind, not the body

It is troubling that parents in Singapore commonly use physical punishment, according to a study. Nearly one in two parents – or 45 per cent of respondents – resorted to at least one form of corporal punishment, such as spanking or using an object to hit the child, in the past year, the 2021 study found. It involved about 750 parents and 670 young adults. The findings are disturbing because they run counter to Singapore’s status as a socially advanced nation, where the idea of corporal punishment as a way of disciplining children should be making its way out of the adult mind.

That is because physical punishment might not leave permanent scars on the body, but it could leave indelible marks on the mind. Experts cite research that shows children at the receiving end of physical punishment are more likely to be aggressive during childhood and as adults. Other deleterious long-term consequences include adverse effects on mental health and parent-child relationships, as well as delinquent or even criminal behaviour.