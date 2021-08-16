Disaster in Afghanistan will follow US home

(NYTIMES) - What on earth was Mr Joe Biden thinking - if, that is, he was thinking? On July 8, the President defended his decision to withdraw all remaining US forces from Afghanistan. After assuring Americans that "the drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way" and that "US support for the people of Afghanistan will endure", he took some questions. Here are excerpts from the White House transcript.

Q: Is a Taleban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?