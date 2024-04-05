Dilemmas of a Facebook user relying on it for news

Like many Generation X netizens, I’m a regular user of Facebook, a social media app that allows us to stay connected with friends and friends of friends, gives us access to a range of community groups we’d otherwise not even know about, and helps us stay updated with events around the world when friends share information.

I also use Facebook to share my articles with my 3,000 over Facebook friends, most of whom I have never met personally. They are friends, or friends of friends, and readers of The Straits Times.