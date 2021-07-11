Dilemma of social egg freezing for women in Singapore

A week after restaurants opened for dine-in last month, I met up with a friend I had not seen in a while. What was supposed to be a breezy brunch at a charming cafe suddenly turned glum when she began crying while talking about her family.

Having tied the knot four years ago, my friend and her husband - both in their mid-30s - have been trying for a baby, only to be met with a roadblock many young couples face: infertility.