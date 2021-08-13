Digitalisation is growing, so is its carbon footprint

Every digital service – from teleconferencing to YouTube videos to Bitcoin mining – exacts a cost in emissions. More attention needs to be paid to the greening of the digital supply chain.

Girija Pande and Frederic Donck
In its effort to “greenify” its activities, the digital industry has committed to optimising the use of its equipment that is required to run the Internet.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
  Published
    1 hour ago
It would be an understatement in today's world to say that digitalisation and green transformation have become two top priorities for governments and businesses around the globe.

Global spending on digital transformation could top US$2.4 trillion (S$3.3 trillion) by 2024, more than double that in 2019 before the pandemic. This dramatic shift to digital everywhere has been driven by an increased understanding of how environment and climate changes can affect economic growth, asset values and financial markets.

