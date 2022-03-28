Developers of small modular reactors hope their time has come

Nuclear power has never quite lived up to its promise. Reactors have proved much more expensive than hoped. Accidents and leaks have given it a reputation for being risky despite its zero-carbon credentials. (Attempts to point out that coal-fired power kills far more people than the nuclear variety have failed to convince many voters.) Nuclear's share of the world's electricity production fell from 17.5 per cent in 1996 to 10.1 per cent in 2020.

But governments committed to ambitious climate-change targets have been giving the technology a second glance. In January, the European Union added nuclear power to a list of projects eligible for green finance. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, has sent fossil fuel prices soaring, and put energy security at the top of the political agenda in Europe, which currently relies heavily on Russian natural gas.