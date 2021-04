Alfonso Cuaron's 2006 film Children Of Men depicts a dystopia of childlessness. For the past 18 years, the human race has been completely infertile, with no new babies born anywhere in the world. As the species faces the possibility of extinction, society is in an advanced state of collapse.

In his book Capitalist Realism, philosopher Mark Fisher claims that the question Children Of Men poses is: "How long can a culture persist without the new?"