Demographic shifts will not stop China's rise

"China will grow old, before it grows rich" is one of those things people like to say at conferences - usually followed by a dramatic pause. The implication is that China's rise to global dominance will soon hit a giant barrier: demographics.

China's low fertility rate means that its population will shrink and age over the coming decades. Its population grew at its slowest rate in decades in the 10 years to 2020, according to census data released yesterday, which also showed that births declined sharply last year.