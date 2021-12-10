Democracy summit's invitation list shows US geopolitical calculations

The two-day virtual Summit for Democracy, which gathers more than 100 world leaders to forge a united front against rising authoritarianism, got under way in Washington yesterday. But preparations for the conference - the first of two hosted by US President Joe Biden - had been overshadowed by questions over who should be on - and off - the invitation list.

On Nov 23, the US State Department announced the list of participants from some 110 countries and regions. In the Asia-Pacific, Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand were among those invited.