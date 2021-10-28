Delaying retirement pays off

Moves by the Government to raise the retirement age and increase employment of older folk have had a positive, if uneven, impact - but are much needed, as Singapore is on the way to becoming a super-aged society by 2030.

This is the just-released finding of a research of which we at the economics department and public health school at the National University of Singapore are the principal investigator and co-investigator respectively. We used data from the Retirement Health Study (RHS).