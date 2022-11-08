‘Degrowth’ – Marxism is back for the modern age

Judged solely by the bestseller stands of the biggest bookshop in Tokyo’s financial district, the streets of late 2022 Japan should now be licked by revolutionary flames.

On one set of shelves are the titles that worship business, deify its pantheon of global leaders and promise readers supremacy with seven keys to success. Where these volumes identify crises – underfunded pensions, demographic collapse, climate implosion – they do so with the fearless faith that capitalism will present a solution.