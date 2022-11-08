‘Degrowth’ – Marxism is back for the modern age

A Japanese philosophy professor has scored an unlikely hit with a book denouncing unbridled consumption

Leo Lewis

The philosophy of degrowth is an update on the Marxist view that the brakes must be slammed on the world’s economic propulsion units. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Judged solely by the bestseller stands of the biggest bookshop in Tokyo’s financial district, the streets of late 2022 Japan should now be licked by revolutionary flames.

On one set of shelves are the titles that worship business, deify its pantheon of global leaders and promise readers supremacy with seven keys to success. Where these volumes identify crises – underfunded pensions, demographic collapse, climate implosion – they do so with the fearless faith that capitalism will present a solution.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top