'Death is the only truth' - watching India's funeral pyres burn

The grim business of organising mass cremations offers a glimpse of the deadly trail left by Covid-19

Aman Sethi
Mourners at a crematorium in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Crippling shortages of oxygen and hospital beds have resulted in many Covid-19 deaths in India. In Ghazipur, a carpark is being used to cope with the greater demand for cremations, wh
Mourners at a crematorium in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Crippling shortages of oxygen and hospital beds have resulted in many Covid-19 deaths in India. In Ghazipur, a carpark is being used to cope with the greater demand for cremations, which are done in one big blaze in the evening.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI • The first 36 corpses were placed in the designated concrete cremation pits and set ablaze by 10 in the morning. After that, all the extra bodies went to the muddy parking lot, for a mass ceremony later.

Last Wednesday, ambulances doubling up as hearses lined up along the narrow street outside the Ghazipur crematory, on the city's eastern border. There were no cremation pits in the parking lot, so hospital attendants in protective equipment carried out the dead and placed them near the scorch marks left behind by the previous day's pyres.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2021, with the headline ''Death is the only truth' - watching India's funeral pyres burn'. Subscribe
Topics: 