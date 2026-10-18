Straitstimes.com header logo

Dear parents, please don’t make me part of your child’s punishment

There’s a difference between a difficult, unavoidable moment happening in public, and deliberately turning a punishment into a public spectacle.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If discipline has to happen there and then, perhaps the aim should be to shrink the audience rather than enlarge it, says the writer.

If discipline has to happen there and then, perhaps the aim should be to shrink the audience rather than enlarge it, says the writer.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Karen Tee

There are few social situations more excruciating than finding yourself trapped near a parent loudly disciplining a child in public.

One moment, you are going about your mundane business, perhaps strolling through a shopping mall or perusing a menu. The next, a few tables away, a tiny human is in full meltdown mode, crying and perhaps rolling on the floor, while an irate parent oscillates between embarrassment and increasingly loud reprimands.

See more on

Parenting

Families

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.