Dear parents, please don’t make me part of your child’s punishment
There’s a difference between a difficult, unavoidable moment happening in public, and deliberately turning a punishment into a public spectacle.
Karen Tee
There are few social situations more excruciating than finding yourself trapped near a parent loudly disciplining a child in public.
One moment, you are going about your mundane business, perhaps strolling through a shopping mall or perusing a menu. The next, a few tables away, a tiny human is in full meltdown mode, crying and perhaps rolling on the floor, while an irate parent oscillates between embarrassment and increasingly loud reprimands.