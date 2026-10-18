Dear parents, please don’t make me part of your child’s punishment

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If discipline has to happen there and then, perhaps the aim should be to shrink the audience rather than enlarge it, says the writer.

There are few social situations more excruciating than finding yourself trapped near a parent loudly disciplining a child in public.

One moment, you are going about your mundane business, perhaps strolling through a shopping mall or perusing a menu. The next, a few tables away, a tiny human is in full meltdown mode, crying and perhaps rolling on the floor, while an irate parent oscillates between embarrassment and increasingly loud reprimands.