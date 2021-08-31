Dealing with Singapore's social fault lines
In his National Day Rally address on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong homed in on three challenges that Singapore is tackling to build an inclusive society. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.
Economic growth is a means to an end, not an end in itself. It must be inclusive growth that benefits all Singaporeans, so that we can all fulfil our aspirations, and see our children live better lives than ourselves. This is how Singaporeans have been uplifted, generation after generation.
To keep this up, we have to tackle our social challenge; Covid-19 has sharpened fault lines in our society and made some difficult issues more urgent. I will talk about three of them. First, supporting lower-wage workers (LWWs). Second, addressing anxieties over foreign work pass holders. Third, managing race and religion.