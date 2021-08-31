Dealing with Singapore's social fault lines

In his National Day Rally address on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong homed in on three challenges that Singapore is tackling to build an inclusive society. Here are edited excerpts from his speech.

  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Economic growth is a means to an end, not an end in itself. It must be inclusive growth that benefits all Singaporeans, so that we can all fulfil our aspirations, and see our children live better lives than ourselves. This is how Singaporeans have been uplifted, generation after generation.

To keep this up, we have to tackle our social challenge; Covid-19 has sharpened fault lines in our society and made some difficult issues more urgent. I will talk about three of them. First, supporting lower-wage workers (LWWs). Second, addressing anxieties over foreign work pass holders. Third, managing race and religion.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2021, with the headline 'Dealing with Singapore's social fault lines'. Subscribe
Topics: 