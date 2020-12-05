Dealing with Covid-19 will take more than just vaccines

Creepy conspiracy theories on vaccines

Maria Ceres Doyo

Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Philippines

Just when the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines brought tidings that the roll-out of their products is not far off, and leaders of badly stricken countries are heaving sighs of relief, many conspiracy theories are coming out of the woodwork and circulating in social media.

Those issuing the warnings were of different backgrounds and disciplines - a church pastor here, medical doctors there - all coming from left field, each one telling the public that those behind the Covid-19 vaccines are out to hurt humanity.

These charges are straight out of a dystopian novel or movie of the sci-fi genre, but the warnings sound convincing enough that many find it their duty to pass on the information.

The ones recently forwarded to me argued how the vaccines would alter people's DNA, making them akin to GMOs (genetically modified organisms), that there is a component called luciferase (as in Lucifer) because it carries light; that there are crystalline particles and little robots that can take your biometric data and store them in the cloud, and so on and so forth.

Of course, there have been conspiracy theories in the past that later turned out to be true, and so the ones related to Covid-19 are not to be laughed at just yet.

An Agence France-Presse article quotes from a First Draft report: "When people can't easily access reliable information around vaccines and when mistrust in actors and institutions related to vaccines is high, misinformation narratives rush in to fill the vacuum."

The conspiracy theories sound creepy indeed, but why are the health experts, the creators of the vaccines, the molecular biologists and other scientists who have humankind's health in mind not saying much to debunk all these charges that are going viral?

A vaccine-hesitant population could prove to be deadlier than a "deadly" vaccine.

Don't go by hearsay

Editorial

Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

With staggering new infection numbers and no end in sight for the outbreak, it is understandable that many people have become increasingly restless, powerless and eager to seek efficacious alternatives to free themselves from the threat of the virus so that they can revert to the normal life they used to know.

There has been a multitude of preventive and therapeutic formulas all around us but none has been verified by medical experts to be effective.

Some of the shops in China, for instance, are promoting the so-called "hydrogen energy pack" that is a "cure-all" solution to treat all kinds of diseases and is claimed to be effective against the coronavirus. Such claims have nevertheless been rejected by the Chinese authorities.

In the face of so many remedies of all sorts and forms, it is imperative that members of the public judge scientifically and rationally, as the slightest negligence could mean grave consequences.

Where battling the virus is concerned, we should rely only on information provided by the Health Ministry and medical professionals, not hearsay.

Additionally, to stop the circulation of fake information on the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus, the government should step up public education as well as enforcement, so that no one will fall victim to such scams again.

More delays, more problems

Veera Pandiyan

The Star, Malaysia

Daily numbers of Covid-19 infections have reached quadruple digits, increasing to a total of 56,659 with 337 deaths as of Nov 23.

Even from as early as at the end of May, when there were just 7,762 Covid-19 cases in the country, foreign workers had made up 78 per cent of the infected.

At that time, the director-general of health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said this was because of the confined and crowded spaces they lived in, where they were not able to practise physical distancing.

There was also a solution in place then: the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990, which is aimed at improving the living conditions of migrant workers. It was passed by the Dewan Rakyat in July last year and the amendments were gazetted a month later.

Under the law, employers are compelled to provide decent accommodation for workers and segregate housing according to gender. They also need to ensure employees' safety and well-being, the safety of electrical wiring systems, and provide medical assistance whenever needed.

The Act was supposed to come into force on June 1 but on May 27, the Human Resources Ministry gave employers a grace period of three months - until Aug 31 - to meet the stringent requirements.

As soon as the deadline was announced, the Malaysian Employers Federation asked for more time - at least six months - to comply with the requirements.

But a week into September, it sought another extension, this time for a year. Ironically, the steep rise in the number of foreign workers afflicted by Covid-19 was given as the excuse to delay the implementation of the law.

In the meantime, the number of cases involving foreign workers in factories, construction sites and, to a lesser extent, food outlets, has been growing exponentially.

With an estimated 36 per cent of documented foreign workers in the manufacturing sector, 24 per cent in agriculture and 19 per cent in construction, the situation can only get worse.

Instead of delaying the enforcement of the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990, the government should push for its implementation as soon as possible and encourage the use of efficient building technologies for workers' dormitories.