Dealing with a loss of faith and the will to live
Studies show a salutary influence of religion on mental health. But what happens when believers lose faith?
The young man came from a Christian family and of parents who were missionaries. He was intelligent and sensitive, and read a great deal, particularly on science, which he loved. Growing up, he was a passionate Christian.
But at some inexplicable point, he started asking himself questions about the perennial problem of evil, and these questions turned to negations and grew into a crisis of faith from which he emerged bereft of his Christian faith.
