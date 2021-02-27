Dealing with a loss of faith and the will to live

Studies show a salutary influence of religion on mental health. But what happens when believers lose faith?

Losing one's religious faith may be liberating for some people, but for others it is like being an exile and a castaway, drifting unmoored from their former spiritual communities and buffeted by waves of anxiety, despair and hopelessness, says the wr
Losing one's religious faith may be liberating for some people, but for others it is like being an exile and a castaway, drifting unmoored from their former spiritual communities and buffeted by waves of anxiety, despair and hopelessness, says the writer. It might take years for these people to reach terra firma and re-establish other social ties and for their health to recover. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The young man came from a Christian family and of parents who were missionaries. He was intelligent and sensitive, and read a great deal, particularly on science, which he loved. Growing up, he was a passionate Christian.

But at some inexplicable point, he started asking himself questions about the perennial problem of evil, and these questions turned to negations and grew into a crisis of faith from which he emerged bereft of his Christian faith.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2021, with the headline 'Dealing with a loss of faith and the will to live'. Subscribe
Topics: 