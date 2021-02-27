Dealing with a loss of faith and the will to live

Studies show a salutary influence of religion on mental health. But what happens when believers lose faith?

Losing one’s religious faith may be liberating for some people, but for others it is like being an exile and a castaway.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The young man came from a Christian family and of parents who were missionaries. He was intelligent and sensitive, and read a great deal, particularly on science, which he loved. Growing up, he was a passionate Christian.

But at some inexplicable point, he started asking himself questions about the perennial problem of evil, and these questions turned to negations and grew into a crisis of faith from which he emerged bereft of his Christian faith.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 