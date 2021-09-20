Power Play

Dangerous perception gap in Sino-US ties

China is on the rise. The US is having a midlife crisis and going downhill. Whatever the truth behind these snapshot summaries, policies based on mismatched perceptions can block the path to better ties and lead to risky miscalculations.

US Correspondent
Read-outs of last week's phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Joe Biden already point to US-China relations becoming harder.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

To many of China's foreign policy commentators, the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan confirmed their world view: that America has lost confidence in itself and is an empire in decisive decline.

