Power Play
Dangerous perception gap in Sino-US ties
China is on the rise. The US is having a midlife crisis and going downhill. Whatever the truth behind these snapshot summaries, policies based on mismatched perceptions can block the path to better ties and lead to risky miscalculations.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
To many of China's foreign policy commentators, the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan confirmed their world view: that America has lost confidence in itself and is an empire in decisive decline.