Dancing among the elephants: Vietnam amid Sino-US rivalry

Travellers navigating the streets of Hanoi will be all too familiar with a frisson of horror when they attempt to cross the capital's congested roads. Standing by the kerbside, they will be confronted by a swarm of scooters and motorcycles zipping away, caution thrown to the wind.

The best local tip for such frazzled travellers: walk slowly, keep a steady course as you cross the road, and the scooters will telepathically assess your route and adjust accordingly.