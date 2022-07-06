Cushioning the impact of rising inflation

Inflation is a serious source of worldwide concern the effects of which are being felt in Singapore, not least because of its exposure to a global economy that forms the bedrock of its domestic economy.

Central banks in many developed countries have been scrambling to tackle inflation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been vigilant and acted in a timely manner. Nevertheless, many Singaporeans are feeling the pinch of rising prices, which understandably has created a degree of concern over the sudden rise in the cost of living.