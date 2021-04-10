Creative leap for tertiary arts education

The announcement of a new university of the artsto be private but supported by the Government, will be formed through a strategic alliance between Singapore's arts institutions, Lasalle College of the Arts (Lasalle) and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).

Both will remain as distinct colleges, and the alliance will see degrees awarded in the name of the new university. It is envisioned to be a champion of the arts, creativity and innovation as a post-Covid-19 Singapore prepares to become a highly desirable city of the future. More importantly, it will have catalytic impact on the arts, integrating them throughout society, enhancing the social resilience of Singaporeans through reflection and practice as seen during the pandemic.