Creative leap for tertiary arts education

A new arts university will cater to the needs of the student of the 21st century. What are they? Some thoughts, and a wish list.

Venka Purushothaman For The Straits Times
The new arts university under an alliance between Lasalle College of the Arts (left) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts will be Singapore's unique contribution to the world of higher education, says the writer. It should aspire to be a thought leader and industry standard-setter in the creative arts, regionally and beyond.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The announcement of a new university of the artsto be private but supported by the Government, will be formed through a strategic alliance between Singapore's arts institutions, Lasalle College of the Arts (Lasalle) and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).

Both will remain as distinct colleges, and the alliance will see degrees awarded in the name of the new university. It is envisioned to be a champion of the arts, creativity and innovation as a post-Covid-19 Singapore prepares to become a highly desirable city of the future. More importantly, it will have catalytic impact on the arts, integrating them throughout society, enhancing the social resilience of Singaporeans through reflection and practice as seen during the pandemic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Creative leap for tertiary arts education'.
