Creative leap for tertiary arts education

The announcement of a new university of the arts by Minister of Education Lawrence Wong on March 3 is a bold strike amid the coronavirus pandemic, volatile economies, uncertain geopolitics, changing demographics and unprecedented challenges for higher education and the arts and cultural sectors worldwide.

The university, to be private but supported by the Government, will be formed through a strategic alliance between Singapore's arts institutions, Lasalle College of the Arts (Lasalle) and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).