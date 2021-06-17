For Subscribers
Creating a caring kampung: Rethink how to care and support caregivers
Take care not to regard caregiving as a form of labour that can be exchanged for services as this diminishes the moral aspects of giving care.
With informal caregiving demands on the rise, Singapore needs to think about care more deeply, and value caregiving with a comprehensive societywide approach to create the inclusive society it wants. But what does it take to create a "caring kampung"?
At a recent Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Women's Conference, the panel on "Home is where the work is" called for a self-help time bank to create a resource pool of volunteers and accord more recognition to caregiving work.