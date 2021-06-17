Creating a caring kampung: Rethink how to care and support caregivers

With informal caregiving demands on the rise, Singapore needs to think about care more deeply, and value caregiving with a comprehensive societywide approach to create the inclusive society it wants. But what does it take to create a "caring kampung"?

At a recent Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Women's Conference, the panel on "Home is where the work is" called for a self-help time bank to create a resource pool of volunteers and accord more recognition to caregiving work.