Creating a caring kampung: Rethink how to care and support caregivers

Take care not to regard caregiving as a form of labour that can be exchanged for services as this diminishes the moral aspects of giving care.

Jennifer Ang, Caroline Lim and Millie Su For The Straits Times
Creating a caring kampung needs a rethinking about care in a more fundamental way, and beginning a care relationship with caregivers, say the writers. This will prevent us from taking a small step forward, only to take many steps back.
Creating a caring kampung needs a rethinking about care in a more fundamental way, and beginning a care relationship with caregivers, say the writers. This will prevent us from taking a small step forward, only to take many steps back.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
With informal caregiving demands on the rise, Singapore needs to think about care more deeply, and value caregiving with a comprehensive societywide approach to create the inclusive society it wants. But what does it take to create a "caring kampung"?

At a recent Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Women's Conference, the panel on "Home is where the work is" called for a self-help time bank to create a resource pool of volunteers and accord more recognition to caregiving work.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 17, 2021, with the headline 'Creating a caring kampung: Rethink how to care and support caregivers'. Subscribe
Topics: 