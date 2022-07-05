Covid-19 vaccines: Role of immune imprinting in future booster jabs

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - A surge in Covid-19 hospital admissions driven by the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, accompanied by the inability of vaccines to prevent reinfection, has prompted health policymakers to rethink their approach to boosters.

United States regulators last week recommended changing the design of vaccines to produce a new booster targeting Omicron - the first change to the make-up of shots since their introduction in late 2020.

Research into immune imprinting, whereby exposure to the virus via either infection or vaccination determines an individual's level of protection, is now driving the debate over the make-up of Covid-19 vaccines.

Immunologists say that, more than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, people have acquired very different types of immunity to the Sars-CoV-2 virus, depending on which strain or combination of strains they have been exposed to - leading to big differences in Covid-19 outcomes between individuals and countries.

"The effect is more nuanced than 'more times you have it, less protection you get'," said Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London, who is investigating the phenomenon with colleagues. "It's more helpful to consider it as progressive fine-tuning of a huge repertoire. Sometimes this will be beneficial for the next wave, sometimes not."

What is immune imprinting?

After someone encounters a virus for the first time, through infection or vaccination, the immune system remembers its initial response in a way that usually weakens the response to future variants of the same pathogen but may sometimes strengthen it. Proteins on the "spike", which the virus uses to bind with human cells, play a key role.

"Our first encounter with the spike antigen, either through infection or vaccination, shapes our subsequent pattern of immunity through immune imprinting," said Professor Rosemary Boyton of Imperial College.

The pattern has been observed for many years in flu and dengue virus, when it was usually called original antigenic sin. Studies are now demonstrating that it applies to Sars-CoV-2 too, although the effects are hard to pin down, according to Prof Altmann, who prefers the term "immune imprinting" to the biblical connotations of original sin.

A study of 700 United Kingdom healthcare workers by the Imperial team, published last month in the journal Science, found that Omicron infection had little or no beneficial effect of boosting any part of the immune system - antibodies, B-cells or T-cells - among people who had been imprinted with earlier Sars-CoV-2 variants.

"Omicron is far from a benign natural booster of vaccine immunity, as we might have thought, but it is an especially stealthy immune evader," said Prof Altmann.

Vaccines currently in use were designed to target the virus as it first emerged from Wuhan, China, more than two years ago. They retain high protection against severe disease and hospital admissions but their efficacy against transmission and mild infection wanes quickly, especially against Omicron.

Understanding the effect of immune imprinting will help health officials to decide which vaccines to use in future booster campaigns. Prof Boyton said immune imprinting has "important implications for future-proofing vaccine design and dosing strategies".

Does immune imprinting help to explain breakthrough infections?

Most people in the industrialised world have been infected with or vaccinated against Covid-19 - or both. England's Schools Infection Survey, run by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, last week released data showing that 99 per cent of secondary schoolchildren tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies from natural infection.

By this stage of the pandemic, the vast majority of Covid-19 cases are reinfections in people whose immune defences acquired from vaccines or earlier infections do not hold up against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.