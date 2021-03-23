Covid-19: The weaponising of medicines

The war of words between Britain and the European Union over access to vaccines shows no signs of abating. On Thursday, EU leaders will have to decide whether to approve a threat by Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, to stop exports to Britain of vaccines produced in Europe, unless the British accept reciprocity in its distribution.

The political stakes are huge for both sides. EU leaders face a backlash for messing up their vaccination programme, while Britain has already succeeded in vaccinating half of its entire adult population. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented his country's vaccination programme as a vindication of Britain's decision to leave the EU, and as a redemption for his own poor record of managing the pandemic. The tactic seems to have worked, going by his popularity ratings. However, his reputation is now tied to the success of his vaccination programme, and that could be imperilled by any vaccine supply war which may erupt this week.