For Subscribers
Covid-19 policy: Overreaction is the right reaction
Ease or tighten restrictions? When it comes to public health strategy, an under-reaction leads to a far worse outcome.
The Omicron variant has added another twist to our long-suffering relationship with Covid-19. This new strain could be more contagious and more deadly. Or perhaps not.
There is great uncertainty about its potency and how it will mutate. Under these circumstances, as has been true since the virus first barged into our lives, policymaking has been very difficult. Lives versus livelihoods, as it has popularly come to be known.