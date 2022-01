The world has been grappling with bank scams for years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an explosion in such crimes. Both the frequency and the size of frauds have multiplied, wiping out bank accounts of online banking novices as well as the tech-savvy. Victims have included celebrities and financial experts.

As more people use mobile wallets and digital banking apps in Asia, they are also unwittingly becoming vulnerable to monetary and data theft.