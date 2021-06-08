Covid-19: Making sense of changes in vaccine policies

Last week saw a flurry of announcements on Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination strategies, beginning with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sharing an accelerated vaccination schedule for the country.

This is the result of successful negotiations for faster vaccine deliveries, allowing those above 60 to turn up at any vaccination centres for their inoculation without prior appointments, and prioritising students aged 12 and above for their inoculations from June 1. The announcements were soon followed by advisory changes from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that pregnant and breastfeeding women, patients receiving cancer therapies, or anyone with a history of severe cutaneous adverse reactions can now be vaccinated.