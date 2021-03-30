Covid-19 jabs are at the sharp end of political risk

AstraZeneca experienced what it's like to be caught up in political dogfights. It might be dangerous to underestimate the risks of populist upheavals and political volatility in a post-pandemic world.

Gillian Tett
Covid-19 has revealed striking variations in the degree of government efficacy and social trust, and countries where these are lacking could be prone to populism, the writer says, noting a report highlighting reasons to expect more political upheaval
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A decade ago, if analysts wanted to put a price on a pharmaceutical stock, they usually did so by looking at the company's balance sheet, studying its cash flow, calculating its debt burden and scrutinising its patents and drugs pipeline.

Today, things are rather different. For weeks, newspapers in Europe have been filled with tales of the "vaccination wars" between Britain and the European Union over the distribution of the BioNTech-Pfizer jab and the safe use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca one.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2021, with the headline 'Covid-19 jabs are at the sharp end of political risk'.
