Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?

To come to terms with what has happened - the losses, the fears, the conspiratorial craziness, the isolation, the political conflict and all the rest - the pandemic will need its own story.

Frederick Kaufman
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In popular culture, a successful plot is a recognisable plot - the hero's epic journey, the marriage's inevitable consummation, the dashing warrior who slays the monster.

Some narratologists argue that there are no more than a handful of basic plots - story lines that are recycled again and again, such as "the quest", "rebirth" and "rags to riches". Hollywood producers tend to agree, as illustrated by an old industry joke my father, a screenwriter, once told me about the head of production who demands a movie plot that is exactly the same as the last one - except different.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2022, with the headline Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top