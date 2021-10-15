Home Ground

Covid-19 is a good time for patient-doctor relationship to mature

Patients are asked to monitor their own health at home as hospitals and doctors are overloaded. When patients become active partners in their own care, the relationship with doctors becomes less unequal.

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Covid-19 is upending the traditional doctor-patient relationship in many ways.

The latest, and perhaps most consequential, change is taking place right now, in thousands of homes and clinics across Singapore, and millions more around the world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2021, with the headline 'Covid-19 is a good time for patient-doctor relationship to mature'. Subscribe
Topics: 