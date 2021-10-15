For Subscribers
Home Ground
Covid-19 is a good time for patient-doctor relationship to mature
Patients are asked to monitor their own health at home as hospitals and doctors are overloaded. When patients become active partners in their own care, the relationship with doctors becomes less unequal.
Covid-19 is upending the traditional doctor-patient relationship in many ways.
The latest, and perhaps most consequential, change is taking place right now, in thousands of homes and clinics across Singapore, and millions more around the world.