Covid-19 batters India's aspiring middle class

When Mr Ram Prakash died after a feverish and breathless week, his wife and 16-year-old daughter's heartbreak was compounded by fear that the modest middle-class safety net he had knitted together might be ripped apart.

The 53-year-old, a tax adviser to local businesses, was one of the millions who had joined India's fast-growing middle class in recent decades. Their rising incomes, better education and higher consumption powered one of the great global economic success stories.