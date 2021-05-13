Covid-19 batters India's aspiring middle class

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When Mr Ram Prakash died after a feverish and breathless week, his wife and 16-year-old daughter's heartbreak was compounded by fear that the modest middle-class safety net he had knitted together might be ripped apart.

The 53-year-old, a tax adviser to local businesses, was one of the millions who had joined India's fast-growing middle class in recent decades. Their rising incomes, better education and higher consumption powered one of the great global economic success stories.

But the calamitous second wave of the coronavirus outbreak that claimed the life of Ram, the family's breadwinner, has shattered the Prakashes' hopes for the future. "Our life was going good but now it's all over," said Uma, his widow.

Country's growth engine

Economists warn that the latest outbreak could have long-term ramifications for middle-class Indians, whose rising consumption was expected to be the country's growth engine for many years.

"India, at the end of the day, is a consumption story," said UBS chief India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain. "If you never recovered from the 2020 wave and then you go into the 2021 wave, then it's a concern."

India reported more than 320,000 Covid-19 infections and 3,800 deaths on Monday. Experts maintain that both figures are vastly undercounted.

The coronavirus has heaped suffering on Indians irrespective of background. Yet this time, it has also hit hard an aspirational group whose newfound privilege previously helped shield them.

Public health experts point to signs that after widespread infection among the urban poor last year, sectors of society, including the comparatively affluent, are more vulnerable this time round. This has been compounded by the near-collapse of private health services on which they relied.

"You're affluent but you can't get a hospital bed. You're affluent but you can't get oxygen," said Mr Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers. "That's deeply disorientating."

India's middle class had already been severely weakened by the recession that followed last year's lockdown, even if they were better protected from the virus.

The Pew Research Centre has found that 32 million people fell out of India's middle class - defined as those earning between US$10 (S$13) and US$20 a day - last year. That represented more than half of those added to the category since 2011.

India's economy was expected to roar back before the second wave struck. For middle-class Indians on the brink, such as the Prakash family, this second shock may prove too much.

Ram, the tax consultant, had moved his family to a one-bedroom house in a humble New Delhi neighbourhood, bought a car and sent his daughter to a low-cost private school, hoping she could become a chartered accountant.

"He gave us so much when he was alive," said Vasundhara, his daughter. "I only hope I will be able to continue my studies."

Experts have debated what drove the high caseloads among middle-class and rich Indians during this second wave.

From slums to non-slums

University of Chicago's Professor Anup Malani has suggested that those populations proved more susceptible, especially as new variants of the virus spread.

In Mumbai, for example, studies last year found that about 50 per cent of slum residents had Covid-19 antibodies, against less than 20 per cent in more affluent surrounding neighbourhoods.

This is believed to have left the middle and upper classes more vulnerable, particularly to severe disease, researchers said. Doctors have reported similar trends elsewhere in India.

"The first wave largely infected poorer populations," Prof Malani and two co-authors wrote this month. The second wave "is disproportionately composed of individuals who are from non-slums".

Researchers say that although more data is needed, other susceptible populations could include those outside cities, such as in poor rural areas with shoddy healthcare where the virus has been wreaking havoc.

The outbreak has been so sudden that it overwhelmed even India's best hospitals, including private facilities in cities such as Delhi or Bangalore.

Fewer than 1 per cent of Delhi's 5,800 Covid-19 intensive care unit beds are available, while crippling shortages of oxygen have contributed to countless deaths.

After Ram's oxygen levels dropped, his family spent two frantic days ferrying him to six separate hospitals - both private and public - in a desperate bid to find treatment.

In the end, they brought him home. Ram died on April 27.

Uma and Vasundhara fear economic ruin. They have a shortfall of 30,000 rupees (S$540) to meet immediate expenses, including school fees and the mortgage on a neighbouring unit that Ram bought as an office.

"Right now, our worry is just to survive, to get food and meet our daily expenses. But there won't be enough," said Vasundhara.

They plan to sell their car, and Uma, a former Sanskrit teacher, wants to find work again. But they worry that their hopes of a better life are over.

"We had never imagined this could happen to us," Vasundhara said. "We just can't get our head around this."