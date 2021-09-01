Covid-19 and the structural crises of our time

The health crisis may ease with time but not its effects, given its tangled roots in dysfunctions in the global economy, finance, politics and the ecological balance

Lim Mah Hui and Michael Heng Siam-Heng For The Straits Times
The Covid-19 pandemic, devastating as it is, is not simply a health crisis. It is the product of an interlocking web of diverse problems that have been building up over time. Given the structural nature of this crisis, even as the embers of the immediate fire of infections and deaths burn out, the fallout from the conflagration will continue, taking different forms in its wake, including the rise of yet another pandemic.

To understand why, first consider the numbers. As a health crisis, the toll is huge and climbing. Worldwide, over 218 million people have been infected and more than 4.5 million deaths have been officially reported. The true numbers are likely to be much higher.

