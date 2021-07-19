Countering the threat of Islamist extremism in South-east Asia

In spite of the apparent defeat and decline of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Middle East, violent extremism linked to the two terrorist organisations continues to pose an ideological and security threat to South-east Asia.

As the recent Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report compiled by the Singapore Government indicates, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), following the "demise of its so-called caliphate", has "re-envisioned the caliphate as an overarching global state rather than one territorially confined to Iraq and Syria".