Countering the threat of Islamist extremism in South-east Asia

Terrorist activities persist despite the pandemic and may escalate because of external factors. A two-track, hard-soft strategy is needed to check their growth in the region

Kumar Ramakrishna
Philippine soldiers keeping watch in May during the ongoing reconstruction of Marawi. A five-month-long conflict there in 2017 between Islamist separatist insurgents and the Philippine military led to over a million civilians being displaced. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In spite of the apparent defeat and decline of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Middle East, violent extremism linked to the two terrorist organisations continues to pose an ideological and security threat to South-east Asia.

As the recent Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report compiled by the Singapore Government indicates, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), following the "demise of its so-called caliphate", has "re-envisioned the caliphate as an overarching global state rather than one territorially confined to Iraq and Syria".

