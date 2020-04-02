Coronavirus puts Muhyiddin's mettle to the test

The sight of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin shopping for groceries at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur last weekend must have stopped quite a number of people in their tracks.

He was wearing what has become the new normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - face mask and, for extra precaution, rubber gloves.

It must have been quite a while since he shopped for groceries and he seemed somewhat hesitant as he made his way among the well-stocked shelves.

He later posted on Facebook that he was there to pick up a few things and was thankful to find that the store was well stocked and people were mindful about social distancing.

The shopping trip was great for optics. The Movement Control Order that came into effect on March 18 has kept people at home and brought the country to a near standstill.

WAR WITH INVISIBLE FORCES

It was evident that Tan Sri Muhyiddin was sending a message to Malaysians to keep calm and carry on.

These are trying times for Malaysians and especially for the new Prime Minister, who came into office on March 1 after a week-long political crisis, only to plunge headlong into an economic and public health crisis.

From dealing with the demands and manoeuvres of known political actors, he is now fighting what he has described as "a war with invisible forces".

"The political nightmare is over but there is a new and bigger nightmare now," said Datuk Alwi Che Ahmad, an Umno supreme council member and the assemblyman for Kok Lanas in Kelantan.



It has been an unprecedented start to Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional government, which has been slammed as a backdoor government for the way it came to power. But, as the Chinese are fond of saying, there is opportunity as well as danger in a crisis.

The man whom Malaysians often viewed as always the bridesmaid but never the bride has turned out to be a surprisingly steady pair of hands in the face of danger.

Said KRA strategic director Amir Fareed Rahim: "His administrative experience comes in handy in times like this and he has demonstrated clarity of mind. He has often been underestimated and in the shadows, but his understanding of the system will help him through these challenging times."

PRAYERS AND POPULAR SENTIMENTS

He has also shown a deep understanding of popular sentiments. The RM250 billion (S$82.9 billion) stimulus package that he unveiled last week did not impress the small and medium-sized enterprises but the fact that the bulk of it was targeted towards the welfare of the people went down well with the ordinary folk.

Mr Muhyiddin has made several live TV addresses to the nation since coming to power, all of which have been well received. The perception is that he is hands-on in dealing with the crisis and is aware of the challenges facing Malaysians.

In the optics department it also helps that he comes across naturally as a rather stern and no-nonsense type of politician - traits that work in his favour at a time when people are looking for firm and decisive leadership.

His most recent TV address was arguably his most effective thus far. Apart from the stimulus goodies, his Malay audience was pleasantly surprised when he ended his address by reciting a doa or prayer in Arabic.

"Praying for the nation on national TV, it touched the Malays. It was the first time that any prime minister had ever prayed like that on TV," said former ministerial aide Syed Azidi Syed Aziz.

Small but telling gestures like these are important to the Malay-Muslim ground.

For instance, on the day the Palace confirmed Mr Muhyiddin as the eighth Prime Minister, social media was buzzing over the fact that Malaysia would finally have a "First Lady" who wears a tudung in Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

Another first for the Malay base came the following Friday when four ministers delivered the khutbah or Friday sermon at different mosques.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) politician Roslan Shahir said that for the Malay base, it was a signal that the religion would be safeguarded in the current government.

OPPOSITION ATTACKS BLUNTED

The pandemic has been both a boon and a bane for Mr Muhyiddin's government.

The nation tends to rally behind the flag during such times. The opposition has had to hold back its attacks for the time being.

"There was too much politicking the last two years. People are sick and tired of it," said political commentator Azmi Omar.

He noted that Mr Muhyiddin's government has held together quite well despite it being a coalition of strange bedfellows.

One possible reason is that the current government which comprises three of the main Malay political parties in the country - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS - enjoys considerable Malay support.

Malays make up some 60 per cent of the population and no government of the day will be stable without the support of the majority of Malays.

"The Malay ground is at its most stable since the general election. The Malay rumblings that gave Mahathir so much trouble have quietened," said Dr Azmi, referring to former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

THE TESTS TO COME

However, Mr Alwi said the Prime Minister has to get past an important hurdle when Parliament sits on May 18.

It is unclear whether the opposition will carry out its threat to move a vote of no confidence against Mr Muhyiddin at the sitting. Mr Muhyiddin is believed to have only 114 out of 222 MPs with him although there is no official confirmation till today.

The Parliament sitting will be the first confirmation of how many MPs will actually be seated on the government bench and what the opposition, which now comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara, will do to exact revenge.

Mr Alwi said the Prime Minister should not be bothered about accusations of leading a backdoor government.

At a recent ceramah (political gathering) in Kedah, Mr Alwi told his audience that the last government was built on four stilts but the house collapsed after one of the stilts broke away, alluding to Mr Muhyiddin's party quitting the Pakatan Harapan coalition. The audience roared with laughter when he said that the current administration is a new house with a new door and there is no need for anyone to enter by the back door.

On a more serious note, Mr Alwi said that if the Prime Minister sails through the May Parliament sitting, his next hurdle will be presenting a national budget that will help Malaysia get through the storm of the coronavirus crisis and the pain of a recession in its wake.

Mr Ibrahim Suffian, programme director of Merdeka Centre, said there is a long road ahead for Mr Muhyiddin.

"Until there is a vaccine, we have to tighten our border controls and business won't be the same.

"The tail end of this crisis will be long and hard; it will hurt the livelihoods of Malaysians, especially younger people and families who have never really experienced what it is like to be in a recession. Only then will we know if the leadership truly has the mettle and ingenuity to overcome the challenges," he added.

Mr Muhyiddin has shown an adroitness in adapting his strengths to the early challenges of his premiership but that may actually be the easy part. The full force of what looks like a prolonged storm is yet to come.