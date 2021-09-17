Copyright Act: Balance may have tilted too far in favour of photographers

New law should better protect individual consumers of commissioned photography services who lack the bargaining power of commercial clients

Burton Ong For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the objectives driving proposed legislative changes to Singapore's Copyright Act is to better reward authors for their creative efforts by giving them more rights they can assert against others who make use of their creations.

This includes giving creators default ownership of the works they create at the request of a commissioning party, replacing the current default rules which vest ownership of the copyright of such works with the commissioning party.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 17, 2021, with the headline 'Copyright Act: Balance may have tilted too far in favour of photographers'. Subscribe
Topics: 