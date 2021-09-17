For Subscribers
Copyright Act: Balance may have tilted too far in favour of photographers
New law should better protect individual consumers of commissioned photography services who lack the bargaining power of commercial clients
One of the objectives driving proposed legislative changes to Singapore's Copyright Act is to better reward authors for their creative efforts by giving them more rights they can assert against others who make use of their creations.
This includes giving creators default ownership of the works they create at the request of a commissioning party, replacing the current default rules which vest ownership of the copyright of such works with the commissioning party.