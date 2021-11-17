COP26: Why we must do all we can to meet the 1.5 deg C target

Pledges at the Glasgow meet fell far short of the goal set in the Paris Agreement. While the figure may seem small, failing to cap global warming at the 2015 target will have a devastating impact on billions of people and entire ecosystems.

Benjamin P. Horton and Lauriane Chardot For The Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 2015, the landmark Paris Agreement set out a legally binding international treaty on climate change. The agreement sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 deg C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 deg C. The agreement also aims to strengthen countries' ability to deal with the impacts of climate change and support them in their efforts.

At COP26, governments had to make progress in closing three major gaps: a gap in targets to reduce emissions, a gap in rules to deliver and monitor progress, and a gap in financing the climate action needed to put the world on a pathway to a safer future.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2021, with the headline 'COP26: Why we must do all we can to meet the 1.5 deg C target'. Subscribe
Topics: 