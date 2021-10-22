COP26 is the real thing and not a drill

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirms that human activities are having a profound effect on the climate. But, more happily, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2021 (WEO 2021) shows that we know what to do about it, in substantial detail and at an affordable cost.

Yet we are not doing what we should do and so emissions continue to rise. Will that change at COP26 in Glasgow? I doubt it.