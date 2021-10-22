COP26 is the real thing and not a drill

The path to a new energy economy is clear, but it is technically and politically difficult

Martin Wolf
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirms that human activities are having a profound effect on the climate. But, more happily, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2021 (WEO 2021) shows that we know what to do about it, in substantial detail and at an affordable cost.

Yet we are not doing what we should do and so emissions continue to rise. Will that change at COP26 in Glasgow? I doubt it.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 22, 2021, with the headline 'COP26 is the real thing and not a drill'. Subscribe
Topics: 