Conspiracist or reformist: Which one are you when disaster strikes?
The divide goes back millennia in the quest to find meaning from catastrophic events.
Every so often, something so awful and senseless happens that it's hard to fully absorb it. An apartment building collapses as residents sleep within. A movie star's prop gun fires a real bullet on a film set, killing a young mother. A concert crowd morphs into a melee that leaves people dead and injured. After each such catastrophe, there looms a question: What's the real story of what happened here?
Amid a stream of facts and rumours via breaking news alerts, the loudest answers often come from two camps: Let's call them the conspiracists and the reformists.