Consider a finer grain approach to lower salt intake

It was announced recently that the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will embark on a series of strategies to reduce Singaporeans' salt intake and promote healthy living.

This is a welcome move, as our salt consumption has been increasing over the years. Based on the National Nutrition Survey 2010, our daily salt intake was 8.3g per day. That rose to 9g per day in 2018, the latest year for which figures were available. Salt comprises one part sodium and one part chloride. So 9g of salt, for example, equals around 3.6g of sodium.