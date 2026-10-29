Companies take note. Your top performer may be the wrong choice for manager

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Managers are central to employee engagement, yet organisations continue to promote high-performing individual contributors into management without adequately preparing them to manage people, the Singapore Workplace Report 2026 shows.

Singapore has spent decades building one of the world’s most skilled and productive workforces. Yet, only 14% of employees here are engaged at work, compared with 25% across South-east Asia and 20% globally.

Engagement measures how involved, enthusiastic and committed employees feel about their work, including whether they feel valued, supported and motivated to contribute.