Companies take note. Your top performer may be the wrong choice for manager
Leading a team requires a very different set of skills.
Juanita Mega
Singapore has spent decades building one of the world’s most skilled and productive workforces. Yet, only 14% of employees here are engaged at work, compared with 25% across South-east Asia and 20% globally.
Engagement measures how involved, enthusiastic and committed employees feel about their work, including whether they feel valued, supported and motivated to contribute.