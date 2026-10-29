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Companies take note. Your top performer may be the wrong choice for manager

Leading a team requires a very different set of skills.

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Managers are central to employee engagement, yet organisations continue to promote high-performing individual contributors into management without adequately preparing them to manage people, the Singapore Workplace Report 2026 shows. 

Managers are central to employee engagement, yet organisations continue to promote high-performing individual contributors into management without adequately preparing them to manage people, the Singapore Workplace Report 2026 shows. 

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Juanita Mega

Singapore has spent decades building one of the world’s most skilled and productive workforces. Yet, only 14% of employees here are engaged at work, compared with 25% across South-east Asia and 20% globally.

Engagement measures how involved, enthusiastic and committed employees feel about their work, including whether they feel valued, supported and motivated to contribute.

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