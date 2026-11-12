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Communal ties and feelings must not dictate Singapore’s foreign policy

We are linked to other countries by ties of ancestry, culture and faith. But these must not decide which side we are expected to take in conflicts overseas.

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Singaporeans may hold strong and different views about issues abroad without losing sight of their responsibilities to each other at home, says the writer.

Singaporeans may hold strong and different views about issues abroad without losing sight of their responsibilities to each other at home, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Mathew Mathews

As a multiracial and multireligious nation, Singapore has connections – through ancestry, culture, language and religion – with people and places far beyond this little red dot. This broadens our understanding of the world and helps us bond with others beyond our shores. But these connections can also bring tensions from abroad closer to home.

Conflicts elsewhere can strain relationships among Singaporeans and create expectations that people of particular races or religions should take certain sides. They also generate competing pressures on how Singapore should respond to developments overseas.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.