Commodity trade should not profit from hunger

It is turning out to be a disaster of a year for global food security. More than 800 million people around the world are waking up hungry every day. Twenty million are on the verge of starvation in the Horn of Africa and 30 million depend on emergency food aid in the Sahel.

The cost of food has jumped, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Food prices are on the average 34 per cent higher than this time last year. The UN blames the confluence of climate change, pandemic and conflict for the crisis.